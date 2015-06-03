Presidency Reveals When Buhari Will Arrive Nigeria (See When)

The presidency has disclosed that president Muhammadu Buhari will return to Nigeria from his US official visit Thursday evening.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina made the disclosure via his Twitter handle.

In a tweet, Adesina wrote:-

“MB arrives Abuja this evening. The good work of rebuilding Nigeria continues.”

Buhari, who travelled to the United States for a meeting with Donald Trump, had left Washington, D.C. on Tuesday after the meeting.

However, the president is yet to arrive Nigeria.

Buhari’s Senior Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu had said his principal had to “stopover” in the United Kingdom, UK.

Shehu said the President’s presence in UK was due to what he termed “technical stopover.”