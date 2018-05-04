“Why Ban On Codeine Won’t Work” – Femi Kuti

Seun Kuti, son of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has reacted to the federal government’s ban on the production of Codeine containing syrups in Nigeria.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, on Tuesday directed the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, to ban with immediate effect further issuance of permits for the importation of codeine as active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough preparations.

Adewole said the directive became necessary due to the gross abuse of Codeine usage in the country.

But reacting through his Twitter handle, Kuti said the ban would not be effective as it only means that drug dealers will make more money.

He wrote:-

“Igbo has been banned since forever (unjustly) but e still dey everywhere. “The reactionary ban of Codeine by the FG only means drug dealers will make more money from it. It can’t affect supply. #Bigpharma”.