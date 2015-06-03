[Music + Video] Sammylee x DJ Consequence x Iyanya – Body On Me

Samuel Ayobami Adewunmi, aka Sammylee, was born on the 3rd of August, in Lagos, Nigeria. He is from Ogun state and Sammylee is the last of four siblings.

Sammylee is a multi-talented Nigerian Artiste, Music Producer, Performer & Song-Writer signed to Violet360 Music.

His music is a perfect blend of Afrobeats, High life, and RnB. He is armed with the ability of playing multiple musical instruments such as the guitar, piano, drums and he is blessed with very soothing vocals.

The star is a seasoned live performer with the talent to perform to any audience with his unique sound.

This project is a collaborative effort of DJ Consequence, Iyanya and Sammylee. This is a Top notch feel good party sound verified by front runners in the music business and music lovers. This track is produced by Runtinz.

It is very interesting to add that, Sammylee and Iyanya have recorded so many unreleased music together and may consider dropping an EP in the future.

The services of Director K came in handy with a simple summer beach party vibe shot in the heart of Lagos.

