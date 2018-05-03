[Music] Ajanaku X Nessy B – Leko Yii

[Music] Ajanaku X Nessy B – Leko Yiiby Bose Ajayi 03/05/2018 17:45:00 0 comments 0 Views
Extremely talented indigenous Rapper Ajanaku and Multi-talented Nigerian Rapper Nessy B switched it up as they drop the highly anticipated street tune titled Leko Yii.
Leko Yii shows their Flexibility and Versatility. Produced by Dynamikal.
Listen & Download “Ajanaku X Nessy B – Leko Yii” below:-
