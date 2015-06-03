[Mixtape] Naijaloaded Ft. DJ Davisy – Top Songs In Naija (April Edition)

One of the most consistent and hardworking disk jockey, DJ Davisy comes through with the April edition of his Naijaloaded mixtape tagged “Top Songs In Naija Mixtape“.

The songs consists of top and banging songs released in April. Check them out and Enjoy!!

???? Follow DJ Davisy on Social Media @DJDavisy | @DJ_Davisy

Tracklist

1. Wizkid – Lagos Vibes

2. Phyno Ft. Kranium – One Chance

3. Patoranking – Suh Different

4. Sky D – Why On Me

5. Tekno – Jogodo

6. Seyi Shay Ft. Flavour & DJ Consequence – Alele

7. Dbanj – Action

8. B-red – Tire

9. Davido – Assurance

10. Dammy Krane – Cocky

11. Wizkid Ft. TY Dolla Sign – Highgrade

12. MC Galaxy – Fine Girl

13. Mut4y Ft. Wizkid & Ceeza Milli – Commando

14. DJ Cuppy Ft Sarkodie – Vybe

15. Davido Ft Stefflon Don – Fia Remix

16. Dammy Krane – Wait

17. Brizz – No Play

18. Reekado Banks – Pull Up

19. Korede Bello – Work It

20. DJ Spinall Ft Kiss Daniel – Baba

21. Sina Rambo Ft Olamide – Baba Sina Rambo

22. Ichaba – Sho Mi

23. DJ Neptune x Larry Gaaga Ft Olamide, CDQ & Slimcase – Shawa Shawa

24. Demmie Vee Ft Oritse Femi & Junior Boy – Life

25. CDQ – Shey Normal

26. DMW Ft Davido, Perruzi, Yonda – Aje

27. Rudeboy Ft Reminisce – Is Allowed

28. Klever Jay Ft Qdot – Base On 1 Or 2

29. Idowest x Dammy Krane – Lepa Gau

30. Orezi – Ijo Wakanda

31. Koker – E Dey Your Body

32. Kcee – Bullion Van

33. DJ Kaywise Ft Olamide – See Mary See Jesus

34. Jaywon Ft Mr Real, Idowest, Toyin of Life & Gabzy – Masun (Stay Woke)

35. DJ Lambo Ft Small Doctor & Mr Real – Kunta Kunte

36. DJ Xclusive Ft Reminisce – Slay Mama

37. Mz Kiss Ft Slimcase – Merule

38. Olamide – Owo Shayo

Listen & Download the Mixtape below:-

DOWNLOAD MIXTAPE

