[Mixtape] Naijaloaded Ft. DJ Davisy – Top Songs In Naija (April Edition)by Bose Ajayi 03/05/2018 20:54:00 0 comments 1 Views
One of the most consistent and hardworking disk jockey, DJ Davisy comes through with the April edition of his Naijaloaded mixtape tagged “Top Songs In Naija Mixtape“.
The songs consists of top and banging songs released in April. Check them out and Enjoy!!
???? Follow DJ Davisy on Social Media @DJDavisy | @DJ_Davisy
Tracklist
1. Wizkid – Lagos Vibes
2. Phyno Ft. Kranium – One Chance
3. Patoranking – Suh Different
4. Sky D – Why On Me
5. Tekno – Jogodo
6. Seyi Shay Ft. Flavour & DJ Consequence – Alele
7. Dbanj – Action
8. B-red – Tire
9. Davido – Assurance
10. Dammy Krane – Cocky
11. Wizkid Ft. TY Dolla Sign – Highgrade
12. MC Galaxy – Fine Girl
13. Mut4y Ft. Wizkid & Ceeza Milli – Commando
14. DJ Cuppy Ft Sarkodie – Vybe
15. Davido Ft Stefflon Don – Fia Remix
16. Dammy Krane – Wait
17. Brizz – No Play
18. Reekado Banks – Pull Up
19. Korede Bello – Work It
20. DJ Spinall Ft Kiss Daniel – Baba
21. Sina Rambo Ft Olamide – Baba Sina Rambo
22. Ichaba – Sho Mi
23. DJ Neptune x Larry Gaaga Ft Olamide, CDQ & Slimcase – Shawa Shawa
24. Demmie Vee Ft Oritse Femi & Junior Boy – Life
25. CDQ – Shey Normal
26. DMW Ft Davido, Perruzi, Yonda – Aje
27. Rudeboy Ft Reminisce – Is Allowed
28. Klever Jay Ft Qdot – Base On 1 Or 2
29. Idowest x Dammy Krane – Lepa Gau
30. Orezi – Ijo Wakanda
31. Koker – E Dey Your Body
32. Kcee – Bullion Van
33. DJ Kaywise Ft Olamide – See Mary See Jesus
34. Jaywon Ft Mr Real, Idowest, Toyin of Life & Gabzy – Masun (Stay Woke)
35. DJ Lambo Ft Small Doctor & Mr Real – Kunta Kunte
36. DJ Xclusive Ft Reminisce – Slay Mama
37. Mz Kiss Ft Slimcase – Merule
38. Olamide – Owo Shayo
Click Here to Comment on this Article