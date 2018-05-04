[Music] Waheasy – Lowkey

[Music] Waheasy – Lowkeyby Bose Ajayi 03/05/2018 20:41:00 0 comments 0 Views
The Young Talented boy Waheasy is here with another hot shaku Shaku vibe titled “Lowkey“.
The song was produced by Rexxiepondabeat, mixed/Mastered by K9.
Waheasy is Working on a lot of project this year, so all you should expect more from him. Enjoy!! ????????
Listen & Download “Waheasy – Lowkey” below:-
DOWNLOAD MP3
