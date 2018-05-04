[Music] Waheasy – Lowkey

The Young Talented boy Waheasy is here with another hot shaku Shaku vibe titled “Lowkey“.

The song was produced by Rexxiepondabeat, mixed/Mastered by K9.

Waheasy is Working on a lot of project this year, so all you should expect more from him. Enjoy!! ????????

Listen & Download “Waheasy – Lowkey” below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments