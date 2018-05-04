[Music] Koros – Lemme Take You

[Music] Koros – Lemme Take Youby Bose Ajayi 03/05/2018 20:34:00 0 comments 0 Views
Kouassi Amance Viossi, known by his stage name – Koros, is an up-and-coming Beninese artiste based in the United States.
His style can be described as Rap/RnB, intertwined within an Afrobeat sound.
Koros came through with his latest single titled “Lemme Take You“. This tune was produced by – Yang P Beats.
Listen & Download “Koros – Lemme Take You” below:-
DOWNLOAD MP3
