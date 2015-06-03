Otedola Bridge: Lagos Govt Finally Reveals Death Figure

Latest News

Former South African President, Jacob Zuma Loses Son

02/07/2018 13:25:00
Ruggedman Explains How His Friend, Wife And 8-month Old Baby Were Kidnapped By SARS (Watch Video)

02/07/2018 13:36:00
Why Nollywood Has Failed To Capture Herdsmen Attack – Ramsey Nouah

02/07/2018 13:45:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Husband pleads guilty to killing his Alzheimer's-ridden wife

Jesus used cannabis oil to perform healing 'miracles'

Pfizer hikes cost of Viagra and other drugs after Trump promised cuts

Oprah Winfrey talks running for president with British Vogue

Brazilian World Cup team's 'gorgeous' goalkeeper goes viral

Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Otedola Bridge: Lagos Govt Finally Reveals Death Figure

02/07/2018 17:10:00


The Lagos State Government on Monday confirmed 12 casualties in the June 28 petrol tanker explosion on Otedola Link Bridge.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris, made this known at a news conference in Lagos.

According to him, 10 of the victims, including a minor, died at the scene of the accident, while two others died at the hospital.

Idris urged private hospitals that might have patients from the accident to provide such information to the Ministry of Health for proper collation.

According to him, of the 12 people who died, 10, including a minor, were taken from the scene of the accident completely burnt to the Yaba Mainland Hospital.

“Seven people were taken with varying degrees of burns to our various hospitals.

“First at our Accident and Emergency Centre at the Toll Gate; Trauma and Burns Centre, Gbagada General Hospital and the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

“Of the seven, unfortunately, we lost one of them that had a degree greater than 80 percent burns.

“Right now, we have only five left and they are being treated; nobody received any money to treat them. They were treated free of charge.

“We also received report over the weekend that some cases may have been taken to some other private hospitals.

“So far, we are aware of only two of the hospitals and one of the victims had died,’’ the commissioner said.

Idris said that two patients- a 48-year-old and 42-year-old, both males- were taken to the Burns and Plastic Unit, LASUTH.

He said that one of the two males had been discharged, while the other was stable and responding to treatment.

“While commiserating with the families of the victims, who lost their lives and property in the unfortunate fatal explosion, I wish to state that the state government has left no stones unturned.

“The government will continue to do the needful in addressing and managing all the issues surrounding the inferno,“ he said.

Also, Mr Adeshina Tiamiyu, the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASTMA), said that the state government had commissioned the ministry to conduct a DNA analysis of the remains of those burnt to death.

Tiamiyu said: “Not everybody is required to go for the samples; samples will be taken from one of the relations of the victims including the father or the mother, child of the victims, siblings or an uncle or aunt.

“When the relations come, samples will be taken; from there, it will be cross-matched with samples taken from the victims.

“When these are matched, we will be able to determine who the bodies represent and after this, we will hand over to the families of the victims.

“All of these are done free of charge, both the treatment and DNA test,“ he said.

Tiamiyu said that LASEMA had opened a help desk to help counsel relations of victims of the unfortunate incident.


