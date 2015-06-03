BIAFRA: Fani-Kayode Reveals Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts







Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is being kept on a Nigerian naval warship far off the coast of Bayelsa.

Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, made this known in a post on his Twitter handle on Monday.

He said, “Intelligence reports suggest that my friend and brother Nnamdi Kanu is being kept on a Nigerian naval warship far off the coast of Bayelsa and that Buhari intends to keep him there until 2019 and then drop him in the Atlantic ocean after “winning” the February election.

“Know this: the incarceration, torture, and murder of Nnamdi Kanu will not go unavenged or unpunished. The God of Justice will serve His judgment on all those involved in this sinister, gruesome and homicidal initiative. Buhari will soon know that God rules in the affairs of men.”



