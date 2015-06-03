Police Rescue Mikel Obi’s Kidnapped Father

The Enugu State Police Command on Monday, July 2nd rescued the kidnapped father of Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi.

A spokesperson for the State Police Command, who confirmed the development in a statement, Ebere Amaraizu, said Pa Michael Obi and his driver, Ishaya John, were kidnapped last Friday along Makurdi – Enugu Road.

“The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force through its operatives of the 9thmile Division on Monday at 2:30 p.m. rescued Pa Michael Obi and his driver one Ishaya John unhurt in Egede udi forest of Enugu State along old Egede Affa Road in Enugu,” the statement read.

“They were rescued hale and hearty and Pa Michael Obi and the driver have rejoined their family. It was gathered that Pa Obi was allegedly abducted along Makurdi -Enugu road in the afternoon of 29/6/18 on his way from Jos in his grey colored Toyota pardon jeep with registration number MUS 604CG and taken to the unknown destination through the thick forest part of the area.

“It was further gathered that the abductors started calling to demand a ransom of N10 million before the operatives acting on intelligence information swooped on them where a gun duel ensued. This forced the hoodlums to abandon their victims inside the forest and they were promptly rescued.”



