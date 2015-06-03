Latest News

[Music] Shayman Cash – Lord’s Plan

02/07/2018 20:38:00
[Music + Video] Chidoo – Kóredé

02/07/2018 22:09:00
[Music] Horluwa Freezy – Succumb

02/07/2018 22:14:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Janet leads mourners at father Joe's private funeral service

0out of 5

Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist

0out of 5

Merkel clings to power after compromise deal is reached over migration dispute

0out of 5

Full extent of injuries to dancer, 22, involved in boat explosion

0out of 5

Official White House Twitter account attacks Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren

0out of 5

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5
Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Miloud Chaabi

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
‘Buhari Has Failed’ – PDP Reacts To Police Protest In Borno Over Unpaid Allowances

02/07/2018 16:15:00

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday described the alleged protest by police officers on duty in Borno State, over unpaid allowances as “unfortunate and an ugly epitaph of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.”

Recall that the police personnel barricaded the command headquarters located on Maiduguri-Kano expressway, causing disruption of traffic.

“About 10,000 mobile policemen were deployed to the state from different commands but we have not received our allowances in the past six months,” one of them said.

But a statement by the spokesman for the Nigeria Police Force, Jimoh Moshood, claimed the police officers and men in the state did not protest.

However, PDP in its reaction said the alleged protest was an indication that Buhari’s government had failed.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said, “The development has confirmed that the Buhari Presidency has not been committed to providing security for the troubled states, despite huge resources at its disposal, but has only been paying lip service and giving false assurances to the people.

“Is it not disconcerting that policemen, who daily risk their lives at the fronts, are denied their allowances for months; left unaccommodated, without basic needs and kept forlorn in the face of battle, while their commander-in-chief and top officers enjoy the comfort of their huge offices in Abuja, from where they grandstand about their non-existent commitment to security?

“Nigerians can now see that this administration is overtly deceitful, thrives on propaganda, lies, false claims and is never committed to the good of the people even as it blames everyone else for its failures.

“The PDP strongly believes that the situation is more than has met the eyes. We, therefore, demand an urgent investigation to get to the root of this pathetic situation and stress that findings of such investigations must be made public.

“Finally, while we urge the aggrieved policemen to exercise restraint, we charge the police high command to ensure their immediate payment and do all to restore the morale of all our men at the front.”


