WHAT A MATCH!! Chadli Scores At The Last Minute As Belgium Beat Japan 3 – 2 (Goals Highlight)

Belgium showed their fighting qualities as Nacer Chadli’s 94th-minute strike completed a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Japan in their World Cup last-16 clash in Rostov.

Roberto Martinez’s side were overwhelming favourites to progress to the quarter-finals after pipping England as winners of Group G but two goals in four minutes from Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui gave Japan a shock 2-0 lead.

Jan Vertonghen’s looping header gave Belgium hope before substitute Marouane Fellaini’s trademark finish from Eden Hazard’s cross brought the scores level.

With the last kick of the game, a sweeping counter-attack was finished off with Chadli at the far post as Belgium progress to face Brazil in the last eight on Friday at the Kazan Arena.

