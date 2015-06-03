Presidency Summons IGP Over Police Protest



The Presidency on Monday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the protest by police officers in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The police officers were said to have protested over non-payment of their monthly salaries and allowances.

NAN reports that Idris was seen heading towards the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

It is believed the police chief was in the Villa, to brief the presidency on the protest.

The Police in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, had dismissed the media report, claiming that the policemen only made inquiries on their allowances and salaries before returning to their duty posts.



Share this post with your Friends on