[Music] KeleOfficial – Do It (Prod. by Geofficialmix)

Posted by OG DEJI on July 2, 2018 under Music 1

After the success of his debut single titled “Caroline”, NPG Entertainment‘s star act KeleOfficial, releases a follow up single titled “Do It”.

This dance-hall rhythm was produced, mixed and mastered by Geofficialmix.

Listen & Download “KeleOfficial – Do It” below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

Want Latest Nigerian Songs? Click HERE



Share this post with your Friends on