[Music] KeleOfficial – Do It (Prod. by Geofficialmix)
Posted by OG DEJI on July 2, 2018
After the success of his debut single titled “Caroline”, NPG Entertainment‘s star act KeleOfficial, releases a follow up single titled “Do It”.
This dance-hall rhythm was produced, mixed and mastered by Geofficialmix.
Listen & Download "KeleOfficial – Do It"
