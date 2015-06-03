“Spend $320m Abacha Loot On Projects Nigerians Can See With Their Korokoro Eyes” – Shehu Sani Tells Buhari

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna central in the National Assembly has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to spend the $320m recovered Abacha loot on projects Nigerians can see.

The senator faulted the federal government’s plan to disburse the recovered loot to the poorest of Nigerians under the conditional cash transfer (CCT) scheme.

The lawmaker said the money will end up with cronies of the government if it was disabused under the scheme.

He said: Sharing $350 million recovered loot to 180 million Nigerians is impossible. It will end up with beneficiaries whose names will be given by Governors,Ministers,Lawmakers and the President’s men. Let it be tied to a project Nigerians can see with their ‘Korokoro eyes’.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, June 29, expressed worry that if not adequately dealt with corruption will eat up more than 30% of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, eventually, The Punch reports.

The former president added that Africans should look inward and anchor on value reorientation, respectfulness, obedience and hard work if the continent must rise above its challenges.

The former president advised that Nigeria must reinvigorate efforts to tackle institutional inefficiency, infrastructural decay and economic transformation through emphasis on integrity.



