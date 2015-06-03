Ruggedman Explains How His Friend, Wife And 8-month Old Baby Were Kidnapped By SARS (Watch Video)

In yet another episode of SARS brutality, Nigerian rapper Ruggedman has come out to say operatives of SARS over the weekend kidnapped his friend, wife and 8-month old child and only left them after collecting a bribe of 38,000 naira.

According to Ruggedman, ‘I call it a kidnap because when they were picked up, they weren’t taken to the police station, they took them to a bush along Imoto road in Ikorodu to extort them.

Watch video below:

[embedded content]



Share this post with your Friends on