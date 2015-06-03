Ruggedman Explains How His Friend, Wife And 8-month Old Baby Were Kidnapped By SARS (Watch Video)by Bose Ajayi 02/07/2018 13:36:00 0 comments 1 Views
In yet another episode of SARS brutality, Nigerian rapper Ruggedman has come out to say operatives of SARS over the weekend kidnapped his friend, wife and 8-month old child and only left them after collecting a bribe of 38,000 naira.
According to Ruggedman, ‘I call it a kidnap because when they were picked up, they weren’t taken to the police station, they took them to a bush along Imoto road in Ikorodu to extort them.
