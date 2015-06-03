[Music] Horluwa Freezy – Succumb

Nokasting Records, Dynasty act Fasasi Abiola Damilola popularly known as Horluwafreezy spice up the heart of his fans in his latest hit single Tittled “Succumb“. Prod by Ybass_beatz M&M by Chromaticmix.

This song speaks about Love & Money in a relationship he inquires to know if Bae would still love him the same if he goes broke and running debts to his name?

He quoted “give me all of you,your true love ,time ,affections, motivations and be a source of inspiration.

Do not just stick to me when the pocket is smiling or because I got goodies box,reason out of the box and be real beyond materialistic partner I have always been craving for ,baby Succumb make I be humble oko”

Truly money is essential in a relationship but nothing feels better than True love and understanding from your lover ????

