[Music] Shayman Cash – Lord’s Plan





Name Seun Festus, from kwara state is a prominent hip hop artist from the lineage of the great legendury hip hop icon Gucci mane. And currently signed to Grace Nation Ent.

Seun Festus, popularly known an staged as Shayman Cash who made his way among creative and prolific songster in the industry. Though it can be concluded he inherited the passion for quality and proverbial lyrical style but the genre Shayman Cash brings to the industry is second to none.

This tune is titled – Lord’s Plan.

Listen & Download “Shayman Cash – Lord’s Plan” below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

Want Latest Nigerian Songs? Click HERE



Share this post with your Friends on