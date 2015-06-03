Couple Caught Having Sex In A Barbing Saloon In Full View Of Public (Photo)

Posted by Mcadioh on July 3, 2018 under Naija News 0

Quite shameful! A couple were caught romping in a town centre hairdressers in full view of passersby.

The randy pair were filmed in VIP Barbers in Greenock, Scotland, by a stunned onlooker at 4.40am on Sunday while he walked home from his job in a nightclub.

The shutters were up on the shop and the lights were blazing to allow passers-by to see the sleazy show.

The man who filmed the romp can be heard saying ‘No danger – VIP barbers, twenty to five in the morning. ‘What the f***!”

He told The Sun Online: “I was on my way to a pal’s house after work when I saw it.

“It was the last thing I expected to see at that time of the morning.

wild footage has been viewed more than 46,000 times since it was posted on social media.



