Photos Of Wicked Accident Involving Multiple Vehicles In Port-Harcourt

There was commotion in Rivers this early morning following a freak accident involving multiple vehicles at Woji junction along Evo road GRA in Port-Harcourt, the state capital.

The accident which was reportedly caused by speeding drivers – was so horrific that one car had to claim on top of another after the crash.

The incident is said to have caused a huge gridlock in the area as emergency officials are yet to arrive the accident scene to evacuate the damaged vehicles.

The number of causalities (if there are any) is yet to be determined as at the time of filing this report.



