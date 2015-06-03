Plateau Killing: 21 Suspects Arrested

21 suspects have been arrested over the Plateau State killings, according to the special military task force Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

According to TheNation, among them are those found with arms and suspected hoodlums who hijacked the protests sparked by the killings.

The suspects were paraded yesterday at the OPSH Headquarters in Jos by the media officer of the task force, Major Adam Umar, and Police Public Relations Officer Tyopev Terna.

Major Umar said: “Out of the 21 suspects we arrested so far, 11 of them are those arrested in connection to the killings in Barkin Ladi and environs while 14 of them were arrested from the scene of the civil disturbances after the attacks.

The suspects we are parading were arrested with arms, some of them with locally made guns, revolver and other dangerous weapons which they are not supposed to have as citizens.

Information we extracted from the original suspects led us to trace some other accomplices and we have also arrested them.” Most of the suspects paraded have blood stains on their dresses. One of the suspects wore military trousers.

Some victims had alleged that some of the assailants were dressed in military uniform.



