4-Year-Old Boy Killed By His Father’s Landlord In Ogun (Graphic Photo)

A four-year old boy, Joseph Sunday Akpan, has been reportedly killed by his father’s landlord, even as the victim’s mother escaped death by the whiskers.

The assailant, Sunday Omosule, currently in police custody, was said to have suddenly gone beserk, chasing occupants of the building with pestle.

The sad incident, which took place at No 23, Adeoye Street, Oko Baale in the Onipanu area of Otta, Ogun State, claimed the life of the innocent boy, who had his head smashed with a pestle.

But for divine intervention, it would have been double casualties for the Akpan’s as the late boy’s mother also tasted from the hostility of the rampaging landlord.

According to a press statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), “The mother of the deceased, who also sustained injuries, had been taken to the hospital, where she was responding to treatment

It was gathered that, following the ugly incident, a distress call was made to the police at Onipanu Divisional headquarters, and the Divisional Police Officer, (DPO), SP Sangobiyi Johnson led his operatives to the scene and apprehended the suspect.

The PPRO, said “On interrogation, the suspect claimed to be under spiritual attacks, which always influenced him to behave erratically sometimes”.

Oyeyemi, who described the boy’s death as unfortunate, disclosed that the corpse of the victim had been deposited at the Otta State Hospital mortuary for autopsy, adding that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, had ordered that the suspect be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.



