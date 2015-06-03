[Music] Small Doctor – Japa (Freestyle)by Bose Ajayi 03/07/2018 14:47:00 0 comments 1 Views
Posted by Mcadioh on July 3, 2018 under Music 1
Nigeria’s number Street ambassador, Small Doctor is quick to jump on the trending street “Japa” slang based on popular demand.
“Japa” became a trending slang few days ago with many videos circulating on social media. Here is “Omo Iya Teacher“, Small Doctor’s freestyle version of it.
‘When You Hear Them Say My Mobile App Is Not Working = BABY JAPA????
Listen & Download "Small Doctor – Japa (Freestyle)"
DOWNLOAD MP3
