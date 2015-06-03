[Music] Small Doctor – Japa (Freestyle)

Posted by Mcadioh on July 3, 2018 under Music 1

Nigeria’s number Street ambassador, Small Doctor is quick to jump on the trending street “Japa” slang based on popular demand.

“Japa” became a trending slang few days ago with many videos circulating on social media. Here is “Omo Iya Teacher“, Small Doctor’s freestyle version of it.

‘When You Hear Them Say My Mobile App Is Not Working = BABY JAPA????

Listen & Download “Small Doctor – Japa (Freestyle)” below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

Want Latest Nigerian Songs? Click HERE



Share this post with your Friends on