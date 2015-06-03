Question Of The Day! Oga Bello Or Jide Kosoko, Who Acts The Movie Scenes Better?

Hello, I hope you all are doing good.

Let’s go straight to the point. You will all agree with me that Oga Bella and Hide Kosoko are nothing but parts of the legends in the Yoruba Nollywood phase.

Oga Bello is an actor who’s always used as father in movies and sometimes used in funny parts. He’s sometimes used as street fathers and he delivers perfectly any scene he’s assigned to do.

Jide Kosoko on the other hand is a great actor who delivers perfectly also. He’s always been used as a father and sometimes serve as sugar daddy.

Both actors are great ones. And they are arguably the best in what they do. As a lover and viewer of nollywood movies and a fan of these two talented me, who do you think acts better between them.

Drop your comments below! ! !



