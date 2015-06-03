7 Policemen Killed As Gunmen Open Fire On Them In Abuja (Graphic Photo)

Seven policemen have been killed and many civilians injured when gunmen opened fire on them in Abuja on Monday night.

The policemen were on stop-and-search duty operation at Galadimawa roundabout, a suburb in Abuja.

A resident of the community told journalist that the armed men were stopped for search by the police when they opened fire on the policemen which led to the death of seven while one was seriously injured.

The gun battle led to many pedestrians and traders around the roundabout to run for safety while many sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said this led to the deployment of more policemen to the community which is close to the ever busy Airport Road.



