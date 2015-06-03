PLEASE HELP: My Virgin Girlfriend Is Frustrating Me

Before your read, I will like to state that No bashings, No religious sentiments, Mature Comments Please.

Dear Naijaloadites,

I have a girlfriend who I love so much. It’s been more than a year now, we’ve had the ups and downs which makes every relationship peculiar in it’s own way.

Everything I do, is been done out of love, not because I want to have sex with her. I have shown her, I am not with her because of sex.

If it were that, I’d have left. And then she can say all men are the same. For her, I have done what I haven’t done for my mom or sister, not even a third (I’m sorta ashamed even adding this, but it is what it is).

The issue is this, I want to make sure she is totally mine. But whenever I mention sex, she’d tell me not to think about that, that it isn’t within her capacity, blah blah blah.

Yet, she claims to love me. Frustratingly annoying. I find it difficult to cheat on her, my conscience is overly active I guess.

At other times, my sexual energy towards her just wanes. Because it’s more or less futile. I just force myself to kiss and make out with her to keep the relationship going.

On the flip side, I have a friend, a lady who wants me to date her, extremely rich girl. Even tells me to accompany her to the UK, France sometimes, I just wave it off.

She calls me to tell me she loves me (which I laugh off), takes initiative, gets me things I don’t even need and a lot more.

I am not the materialistic freak. I can’t double date and I can’t get down with some other person and act as though all is well. I just don’t tick that way.

We make out and all of that, but at the mention of sex, she becomes moody, telling me it’s not honorable.

What Do You Think I Should Do?



I Will Be In The Comments Section. Thanks

Need Help Too? Then This is For You



Share this post with your Friends on