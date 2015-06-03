French President Macron, Arrives Abuja To Meet With Buhari (Photo)

Posted by Komolafe Daniel on July 3, 2018 under Naija News 1

French President Emmanuel Macron, has arrived Abuja in a Presidential aircraft Airbus 330.

President Macron touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 3:10pm. He was earlier expected to arrive at 2:30pm, but the arrival was delayed by an hour.

The French President was received by the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Musa Bello, French Ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer and top Nigerian government officials.

Onyeama said, while in Nigeria, President Macron would focus primarily on security and economy.



