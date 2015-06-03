[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo





Tido is a Nigeria Afropop artiste who moved to Atlanta, USA few years ago, the talented singer, songwriter and entertainer has been making waves before he left the country, with his songs getting airplay on several radio outlets across.

Tido who has toured and performed at different high profile shows in the state including University campuses, OLIC Atlanta, and many more shows.

He drops his new single titled “Yo Yo” featuring Skiibii, produced by S’bling, mixed by Kelvin Boj and the fascinating colorful video was shot in Atlanta GA, and directed by HD Genesis.

Watch & Download "Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo"

[embedded content]

