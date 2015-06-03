Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance





Two female Corp Members were on Monday, crushed to death by a trailer along Swali Market Bridge in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The deceased 2017 Batch A Stream 2 Corps member were said on their way to do final clearance in preparation for POP on Thursday.

Mr Ikechukwu Igwe, State Sector Commissioner of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who confirmed the report on Tuesday, said two other corps members were injured in the incident.

“Yes, the incident occurred on Monday at Swali Bridge in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa; the Tricycle the Corps Members boarded was hit by a Tipper,” he said.

“The two among them have died while the other injured two are receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre Yenagoa. Today, Tuesday, our personnel will be going to the hospital to check how they are responding to treatment,” Igwe added.

Reacting to the incident, Mrs Loto Bolade-Omolayo, State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) described the incident as “unfortunate.”

“Two of the corps members died as a result of the injuries sustained during the accident, while the other two are being treated by a team of competent consultants at the FMC. The NYSC family is saddened by this sudden lose.

We commiserate with their families on this unfortunate incident and pray for the repose of the souls of the dead and quick recovery of the injured”



Share this post with your Friends on