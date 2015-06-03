“My Son Is Your Son”- Peter Okoye Tells D’banj As He Reacts To His Son’s Death

Posted by Akham Papa on July 4, 2018 under Entertainment 0

In a bid to console Pop star, D’banj who recently lost his son, Peter Okoye of the defunct PSquare group has told the grieving dad, D’banj that “My son is your son”.

Peter Okoye made the statement while commenting on the appreciation post put up by Daniel Dapo Oyebanjo D’banj this morning.

