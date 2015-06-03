[Music] Lil Show Ft. Master Pay – Sherry Coco

Posted by OG DEJI on July 4, 2018 under Music 0

Lil Show a.k.a Zhadobar out with a banging street anthem titled “Sherry Coco” featuring Master Pay, guess we should tag this song as the final of Shaku Shaku. Mad punches and word play on an Afro Shaku beat.

Listen & Download “Lil Show Ft. Master Pay – Sherry Coco” below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

Want Latest Nigerian Songs? Click HERE

Read Also



Share this post with your Friends on