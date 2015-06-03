Manchester United Has More Players Still In The World Cup (Photos)

As we look forward to the quarter final matches of the World Cup 2018, it observed that Manchester United has more players still in the tournament than any other club.

Is there any significance to this? Well, we never can tell but Manchester City, Chelsea and Barcelona seem to follow behind.

Manchester United Players At The Quarter Finals:-

Marcus Rashford

Jesse Lingard

Ashley Young

Philip Jones

Paul Pogba

Romelu Lukaku

Marouane Fellaini

Victor Lindelof

Rodriquez Fred

If You Support A Club, Can You Name Your Players Still Remaining In The World Cup.

Drop Your Comments Below.

Read Also



Share this post with your Friends on