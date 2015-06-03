Manchester United Has More Players Still In The World Cup (Photos)by Bose Ajayi 04/07/2018 07:16:00 0 comments 1 Views
As we look forward to the quarter final matches of the World Cup 2018, it observed that Manchester United has more players still in the tournament than any other club.
Is there any significance to this? Well, we never can tell but Manchester City, Chelsea and Barcelona seem to follow behind.
Manchester United Players At The Quarter Finals:-
Marcus Rashford
Jesse Lingard
Ashley Young
Philip Jones
Paul Pogba
Romelu Lukaku
Marouane Fellaini
Victor Lindelof
Rodriquez Fred
