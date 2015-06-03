Finally!!! Wanted Notorious Drug Dealer Arrested In Sokoto (Photo)

The police in Sokoto have arrested one Aliyu Bello Taro, aka Aliyu KC, a wanted area boy in Sokoto, who has been on the wanted list of the police for about four years.

The Katsina police spokesperson, DSP Cordelia Nwawe, stated that Aliyu KC had been on the command wanted list for his involvement in eight violent cases in various police divisions in the state.

various complaints from members of the public against the activities of miscreants in Sokoto metropolis, the police command launched a war against the group and in the process arrested Aliyu KC alongside his gang members,” the police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement also disclosed that KC has a rival gang led by one Dahiru Abubakar aka Maibarewa, who is already facing trial and currently remanded in prison custody.

In a related development, the police command also paraded two other suspects for dealing in narcotics. One Musa Aliyu was arrested for being in possession of substance suspected to be Indian hemp and other banned substances.

Also arrested is Joseph David, who was nabbed in the Sahara area of the town for being in possession of codeine, adulterated syrup, Uniplex Maysedine and others.

