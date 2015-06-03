Which Successful Nigerian Artiste Is From Your State (Let’s See The State With The Most)

We have come again with our ‘wahala’ Ooo! But nevertheless, we are doing this to make your day go smoothly and fine, especially for those stressed up at work. Naijaloaded is always here to get you engaged and interactive to ease the stress.

I am not going to speak too much on the above topic. There are 36 states in Nigeria and I have noticed that each state has one successful artiste or the other.

Recently, Davido had a visit to the Ooni Of Ife, and it struck me to recall that Davido is from Osun State, although he was born and grew up in Atlanta, Georgia to the Family of Chief Deji and Vero Adeleke, which automatically makes him an indigene of Osun state.

We also have Mayorkun, who was born in Osun state, Nigeria, to the family of one of the most popular Nigerian actresses, Toyin Adewale. If I go on and on with the list of successful artistes in Osun State ‘e go be like say na ojoro’.

I can only speak for my State as it stands because I am from Osun State.

So, I leave it to you,

Which Successful Nigerian Artiste Is From Your Home Town.

Drop Your Comments Below.

