[Video] Pauli-B – Can’t Kill Myself





Canada based singer, Pauli-B premieres the spanking visuals to her recently released pop single “Can’t Kill Myself“.

The epic video which stars popular Ghanaian online comic sensation, Kalybros was shot in beautiful locations across Accra, Ghana by prolific director, Xpress Philms.

“Can’t Kill Myself” is a tale of a cheating lover boy caught between true love and love influenced by material gains.

This suspense filled music video brings life to the smash hit as the B.Max Ent. diva keeps improving on her craft.

Pauli-B is currently on her summer tour of Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and the United Kingdom.

