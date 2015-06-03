[Video] Kokopee – Traditional

Posted by NL Talkative on July 4, 2018 under Video 0





Koko Pee D’lyrical Engr returns with Mind blowing visuals for his Smash hit single “Traditional“, which takes us back to the roots.

The Video shows the diverse cultural Heritage of Nigeria and it’s reflect the “unity of our diversity” , this very vibrant and thrilling visuals was Filmed by Umanu Elijah for Wet films.

In a time when the people need a reason to believe in Nigeria, Koko Pee has given us a new Party Anthem for all Nigerians

This is the new National Anthem ???? Enjoy it!!

