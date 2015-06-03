OMG: Female Black Market Petrol Seller Burnt To Death In Delta State

OMG: Female Black Market Petrol Seller Burnt To Death In Delta Stateby Bose Ajayi 04/07/2018 06:36:00 0 comments 0 Views
Posted by Kabir Afolayan on July 4, 2018 under Naija News 0
A woman who specialized in selling black market petrol along the expressway near Agofure Park, Sapele, Delta State, was today, burnt to death after a car hit her bike while returning from where she went to buy petrol.
According to reports, the fuel she bought to be resold, was attached to the bike when the incident occurred at Oghara. The fuel caught fire after impact and burnt the victim and her bike.
Read Also
Share this post with your Friends on
Click Here to Comment on this Article