OMG: Female Black Market Petrol Seller Burnt To Death In Delta State

A woman who specialized in selling black market petrol along the expressway near Agofure Park, Sapele, Delta State, was today, burnt to death after a car hit her bike while returning from where she went to buy petrol.

According to reports, the fuel she bought to be resold, was attached to the bike when the incident occurred at Oghara. The fuel caught fire after impact and burnt the victim and her bike.

