Nigerian Big Boy, IBD Dende, In Customs Custody Over Alleged Smuggling





Popular Nigerian big boy, Ibrahim Dende Egungbohun, a.k.a IBD Dende is reportedly in customs custody over alleged smuggling.

The Ogun-born socialite, who usually gets shout-outs from popular artists like lOlamide CDQ, Lil Kesh, and more, is currently in the custody of the Nigeria Customs Service in Abuja, where he is being quizzed over his alleged involvement in smuggling in the South-West, Crime Puzzle reports.

IBD Dende was initially invited to the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of the Service in Ikeja, Lagos, last week Wednesday after which he was moved to the headquarters in Abuja.

Confirming the development, on Monday, the Customs Public Relations Officer (PRO), Joseph Attah, was quoted as saying: “He is our suspect and currently in our custody over his smuggling activities.”

