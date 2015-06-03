UNILORIN, OAU, U.I & ABU – Which Of These Universities Is The Toughest Academically?

Uneasy lies the head that wear the crown. Going through higher Institutions in Nigeria is not an easy thing.

Apart from the fact that the state of some educational facilities are questionable, there are many rules and regulations that can wreck a student who is not academically strong.

There are many schools in Nigeria that your academic intelligence and seriousness don’t really count. With common sense and willingness to pay your way out, you will make it. For ladies, they know how to go about passing out with good grades by just using their natural resources.

Meanwhile, University Of Ilorin, Obafemi Awolowo University and Ahmadu Bello University have been named as the most strict Nigerian Institutions when it comes to academics.

These Universities have tough academic rules and they take serious morals and academic discipline among students.

But the question of the day is ????

Among UNILORIN, OAU, U.I & ABU, Which Do You Think Is The Toughest Academically?

Be Sincere with your comments!

