Nawa o! Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death Over N200 Gift

04/07/2018 12:14:00
Adekunle Gold’s Sister Burst Into Tears After Seeing Brother On Boards In London (Video)

04/07/2018 12:15:00
Abacha Loot: Reps To Probe Recovery From 1998 To Date

04/07/2018 12:54:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

From broke to billionaires: The rise of Airbnb founders

Thai cave rescue teams prepare to decide which trapped children will swim for their lives

Kennedys take aim at President Trump as Ethel and family wear homemade 'I really do care' jackets

Gum disease makes men twice as likely to suffer erectile dysfunction

Girl 'attacked by shark' off coast of popular Myrtle Beach

Onsi Sawiris

Jannie Mouton

Alami Lazraq

Jim Ovia

Miloud Chaabi

Bishop David Oyedepo

Mensah Otabil

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Emmanuel Makandiwa

17-year-old Girl Rushed To Hospital After Marathon S*x With Boyfriend In Delta

by 04/07/2018 13:11:00

A 17-year-old girl simply identified as Peace was rushed to the hospital after feeling weak following a hot sex romp with her lover in Sapele area of Delta state.

It was revealed that the teenage girl started feeling weak and faint after returning from work on Monday evening before she was taken to the hospital for checkup.

According to Sapele Oghenek, a Delta based journalist who shared the news in pidgin English, the doctor after running some tests revealed that excessive sex was the cause of the girl’s weakness before she was treated and discharged.

On getting home, the girl’s mother who reportedly attends Jehovah’s Witnesses beat her and told her to show her the boy responsible. The teenage girl took her mother to her boyfriend’s house but he had already fled after being alerted.

According to the report, some area boys revealed that the girl’s boyfriend had met them to help him with what to do because his girlfriend was laughing at him that he doesn’t know how to service her well and last long in bed and that her ex-boyfriend was better.

The young man was directed to meet somebody who mixed a concoction for him to drink and be “empowered”.

After drinking the concoction, he went into action with his girlfriend and almost wrecked havoc before she landed in the hospital. The young man is nowhere to be found after taking off from his house.

