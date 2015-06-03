New ATM Scam Fraudsters Use That Can Put You In Serious Trouble

Latest News

Latest News

Nawa o! Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death Over N200 Gift

04/07/2018 12:14:00
Latest News

Adekunle Gold’s Sister Burst Into Tears After Seeing Brother On Boards In London (Video)

04/07/2018 12:15:00
Latest News

Abacha Loot: Reps To Probe Recovery From 1998 To Date

04/07/2018 12:54:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

From broke to billionaires: The rise of Airbnb founders

0out of 5

Thai cave rescue teams prepare to decide which trapped children will swim for their lives

0out of 5

Kennedys take aim at President Trump as Ethel and family wear homemade 'I really do care' jackets

0out of 5

Gum disease makes men twice as likely to suffer erectile dysfunction

0out of 5

Girl 'attacked by shark' off coast of popular Myrtle Beach

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Latest News

New ATM Scam Fraudsters Use That Can Put You In Serious Trouble

by 04/07/2018 13:03:00 0 comments 1 Views

A Nigerian man who works in a bank has given an outcry about the method used by scammers to commit financial fraud in the country.

The precautionary note shared by a banker on social media to caution the general public reads,

“I work as a Support Staff for a commercial bank, and I have witnessed this New Crime case twice this week alone!!!

This fraud usually occurs at the ATM galleries. An 18-year-old customer and another ‘rich’ adult customer were victims and now they have their BVN flagged for live and have cases to answer with the Police, and with their bank accounts on Post-No-Debit.

This is how it works:

1. You walk to an ATM and someone (fraudster) approaches you. The person may show you wads of cash and claim they have exceeded their withdrawal limit of 150k, and that they still need more cash. They then plead to make a money transfer into your own bank account so that you can withdraw it for them.

2. The TROUBLING thing in this seemingly harmless random act of kindness is that transfers are usually made from STOLEN PHONES or HACKED BANK ACCOUNTS!!!

3. The person who owns the bank account which the money transfer was initiated from would report to his bank, and the bank would send out a circular to the recipient’s bank with instructions to be carried out – which usually includes freezing your own account, BVN flagging, and on most times an order for your apprehension.

4. The next thing you would discover is that the next time you try to use your ATM card to withdraw, your transactions will be unsuccessful.

5. You then go to your bank and you get the news. You will thank your stars if there’s no MEMO to apprehend you and hand you over to the Police immediately for something you surely don’t know about. You may be advised to quickly go get a Police Report.

The 18-year-old boy was sent to withdraw money from his bank account by his Mom. On getting to the ATM, he was held at gun point by the fraudsters and the money transfer was made, money withdrawn, and he was released. The money here was 40k. The boy was advised to report himself to the Police, and he should follow up with the bank.

The adult customer was approached respectfully by a fraudster brandishing loads of cash. So, he felt at ease and ‘helped’, not knowing he had been exposed for flagging.

Here, the amount of money involved was 50k. The customer who has about 1 million naira in his bank account has now been undone because of 50k he knows nothing about. Now, there’s a MEMO to have the customer arrested anytime he steps into any of the bank branches.

Who knows if the stolen phones were acquired via One Chance armed robbers or the bank transfer details were supplied by Serial Hackers? This is a serious criminal issue.

Remember, if you have your BVN flagged, then you are so done with any legal financial dealings.

DO NOT HELP ANYBODY AT THE ATM!!! NOT EVEN AN OLD FRIEND, CHURCH MEMBER OR WHATSOEVER. SAY NO TO STRANGERS WHO APPROACH YOU FOR ANY TRANSFER FOR WITHDRAWAL AT THE ATM.

Imagine getting locked up over money you know nothing about other than helping someone to withdraw

Read Also


Share this post with your Friends on

 



Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Nawa o! Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death Over N200 Gift

Adekunle Gold’s Sister Burst Into Tears After Seeing Brother On Boards In London (Video)

Abacha Loot: Reps To Probe Recovery From 1998 To Date

New ATM Scam Fraudsters Use That Can Put You In Serious Trouble

17-year-old Girl Rushed To Hospital After Marathon S*x With Boyfriend In Delta

UNILORIN, OAU, U.I & ABU – Which Of These Universities Is The Toughest Academically?

“Kaduna Teachers Are Eating Food Meant For Primary School Pupils” – Report

Nigerian Big Boy, IBD Dende, In Customs Custody Over Alleged Smuggling

OMG: Female Black Market Petrol Seller Burnt To Death In Delta State

[Video] Kokopee – Traditional

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More