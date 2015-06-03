Latest News

Latest News

Nawa o! Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death Over N200 Gift

04/07/2018 12:14:00
Latest News

Adekunle Gold’s Sister Burst Into Tears After Seeing Brother On Boards In London (Video)

04/07/2018 12:15:00
Latest News

Abacha Loot: Reps To Probe Recovery From 1998 To Date

04/07/2018 12:54:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Vegas residents warned July 4 fireworks could trigger PTSD

0out of 5

David Simon banned from Twitter for telling Jack Dorsey to ‘die of boils’

0out of 5

NC man arrested for 'sexually assaulting his female Uber driver'

0out of 5

SeaWorld customers who bought annual passes may be eligible for refund

0out of 5

16-year-old Beverly Hills brat gets ANOTHER (more expensive) Mercedes G-Wagon

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Latest News

Abacha Loot: Reps To Probe Recovery From 1998 To Date

by 04/07/2018 12:54:00 0 comments 0 Views

The House of Representatives has resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the total amount recovered from the Abacha loot from 1998 to date.

This is one of the four resolutions made by members of the lower chamber after a long deliberation. The resolutions were sequel to a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Karimi Sunday.

Mr Sunday had explained that the Abacha family in 2014 entered an agreement with the federal government, forfeiting public funds in several billions of dollars to the federal government, following a plea bargaining to drop charges against the late military ruler’s son.

He said the funds have been released to the Federation in several tranches by Switzerland Government but without much disclosure to the public by government.

Recently, the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, signed an agreement on behalf of the federal government on the release of the last tranche of $322million to Nigeria.

The Special Adviser to the President on‘ Justice Reforms, Juliet lbekaku-Nwagwu, was reported to have said that in line with the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Switzerland Government and the Nigerian Government, the $322 million will be paid directly to the accounts of the poorest Nigerians without recourse to the National Assembly.

Mr Sunday, however, said by virtue of Section 12 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), no treaty between the Federal Government of Nigeria and any other country shall have the force of law except to the extent to which such treaty has been enacted by the.National Assembly.

“Consequently, no agreement or Memorandum of Understanding purportedly signed by the Federal Government with the Switzerland Government can have any force of law in Nigeria, except approved and enacted by the National Assembly,” he said.

He further said by virtue of Section 80 (1-3) and 81 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) a revenue raised and received by the federal government shall be paid to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

“Section 80(3) stipulates that no such monies raised shall be withdrawn from the Consolidated Revenue Fund unless the issue of such funds has been authorised by the National Assembly. As a result, no monies can be paid or expended without National Assembly approval,” he said.

He called on the federal government to come up with a Supplementary Appropriation Bill, earmarking the funds due to it from the Abacha loot for the completion of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex/Project.

Mr Karimi frowned at the decision of the federal government to distribute the money among poor families in the country, describing it as a breach of the constitution.

“How many poor families have been identified? Let’s follow the laws of the land. This is impunity and has to be stopped,” he said.

In his contribution, Hassan Saleh supported the motion as he urged the federal government to invest the recovered loot into the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

He described the government’s decision as corruption in disguise and said the money cannot be properly distributed among poor families. He also wondered what happens if the government cannot feed the poor families tomorrow.

Abdumumin Jibrin, on his part, said although he understands the federal government has the nation’s best interest at heart, “there is nothing wrong with consulting the National Assembly” as regards what should be done with the money.

He called for thorough investigation into the recovered funds and urged his colleagues not to politicise the issue.

While stating that money recovered be invested in the Ajaokuta Company, he also urged the House to “deal with the motion in isolation.”

The House thereafter resolved to establish sources of the money recovered and if at all, charges paid to lawyers and consultants.

It also resolved to find out if procedures were followed and identify if agreements entered aligns with Nigeria’s constitution.

Read Also


Share this post with your Friends on

 



Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Nigerian Big Boy, IBD Dende, In Customs Custody Over Alleged Smuggling

OMG: Female Black Market Petrol Seller Burnt To Death In Delta State

[Video] Kokopee – Traditional

[Video] Pauli-B – Can’t Kill Myself

Which Successful Nigerian Artiste Is From Your State (Let’s See The State With The Most)

Finally!!! Wanted Notorious Drug Dealer Arrested In Sokoto (Photo)

Manchester United Has More Players Still In The World Cup (Photos)

Chioma Come And Greet The Ooni – Watch Moment Davido Introduced His Girlfriend To The Ooni Of Ife

[Music] Flektaman – I Love My Woman (No Be For Mouth)

[Music] Lil Show Ft. Master Pay – Sherry Coco

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More