“What I Will Do With The Abacha Loot” – Comedian, Alibaba Makes Proposal To FG

Comedian, Ali Baba says he can transform the National Theatre within three years if given the Abacha loot the federal government want to share to poor Nigerians.

Veteran comedian and the father of Stand-up comedy in Nigeria, Atunyota Alleluya Akporobomerere, popularly known by his stage name, Ali Baba, has taken to his Instagram page to make a proposal to the President Muhamamdu Buhari-led federal government.

The “Wedding Party” actor said that he can transform the national theatre in Lagos within three years if given the $322 million Abacha loot the federal government is set to share to poor Nigerians.

Writing further, the ace comedian on Wednesday, said he will use the money to turn the national theatre in Lagos into a “world class Formula 1 circuit”, adding that after investing in the project, he will return the capital to the government.

Alibaba who disclosed that the planned sharing of the Abacha loot “will not make Nigeria great” wrote: “I have a proposal for the federal government. Instead of (sharing) the Abacha loot, give me the money, let’s (transform) the National Theatre, Lagos, to a world class F1 circuit and create many opportunities from that place, and in (three) years we can still give you back this same amount you are about to share. “Because if you share this money, it will go down the drain. If you give it to me, I will give it back to you in 3yrs and you can go on and share the same amount. “And think about it, if it was shared would it be available to be shared now? About the same size of land is what is now a tourist attraction in Abu Dhabi… with multi-economic dynamics. Sharing the money will not make Nigeria great. It will kill our already dying economy.”

See below:-



