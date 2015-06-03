“What I Will Do With The Abacha Loot” – Comedian, Alibaba Makes Proposal To FG

Latest News

Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Latest News

Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Latest News

Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Good Samaritan biker gives stranger running for the bus in 110F Arizona heat, a speedy lift to stop

0out of 5

New York leads Independence Day celebrations

0out of 5

PICTURED: Bronx bodega in their new home - a empty wing at Rikers

0out of 5

President Trump and Melania look on as fireworks light up the DC sky

0out of 5

CBS promises future consequences on Big Brother after racially offensive language

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Latest News

“What I Will Do With The Abacha Loot” – Comedian, Alibaba Makes Proposal To FG

by 04/07/2018 22:31:00 0 comments 1 Views

Comedian, Ali Baba says he can transform the National Theatre within three years if given the Abacha loot the federal government want to share to poor Nigerians.

Veteran comedian and the father of Stand-up comedy in Nigeria, Atunyota Alleluya Akporobomerere, popularly known by his stage name, Ali Baba, has taken to his Instagram page to make a proposal to the President Muhamamdu Buhari-led federal government.

The “Wedding Party” actor said that he can transform the national theatre in Lagos within three years if given the $322 million Abacha loot the federal government is set to share to poor Nigerians.

Writing further, the ace comedian on Wednesday, said he will use the money to turn the national theatre in Lagos into a “world class Formula 1 circuit”, adding that after investing in the project, he will return the capital to the government.

Alibaba who disclosed that the planned sharing of the Abacha loot “will not make Nigeria great” wrote:

“I have a proposal for the federal government. Instead of (sharing) the Abacha loot, give me the money, let’s (transform) the National Theatre, Lagos, to a world class F1 circuit and create many opportunities from that place, and in (three) years we can still give you back this same amount you are about to share.

“Because if you share this money, it will go down the drain. If you give it to me, I will give it back to you in 3yrs and you can go on and share the same amount.

“And think about it, if it was shared would it be available to be shared now? About the same size of land is what is now a tourist attraction in Abu Dhabi… with multi-economic dynamics. Sharing the money will not make Nigeria great. It will kill our already dying economy.”

See below:-


Share this post with your Friends on

 



Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

Everton Launch Big Bid For Barcelona Star, Mina

“What I Will Do With The Abacha Loot” – Comedian, Alibaba Makes Proposal To FG

Nawa o! Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death Over N200 Gift

Adekunle Gold’s Sister Burst Into Tears After Seeing Brother On Boards In London (Video)

Abacha Loot: Reps To Probe Recovery From 1998 To Date

President Buhari Is A Living Legend With A Record Performance – MURIC

New ATM Scam Fraudsters Use That Can Put You In Serious Trouble

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More