Latest News

Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Latest News

Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Latest News

Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Woman climbs Statue of Liberty on Independence Day as ICE protesters are busted

0out of 5

Mom mourns teen shot dead by gang of masked men in Brooklyn

0out of 5

Black Oregon legislator canvassing had cops called on her

0out of 5

Mitch McConnell claims government can't do anything to stop shootings

0out of 5

Nigerian mom takes home baby quadruplets in stars and stripes

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Latest News

Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

by 04/07/2018 22:13:00 0 comments 0 Views

Do we really need to write a long Story/Epistle to introduce these 2 Super Talented singers to you? Hell No!! ????????

One belong to the ever energetic DMW gang and the other belongs to the Mavin powerhouse ????

This 2 youngsters are super Talented and they have been so Fantastic all year round. They’ve made Nigerians proud on countless occasions.

They have killed several shows home and abroad effortlessly. Music wise, they’ve dropped bangers upon bangers without any sign of slowing down anytime soon.

They’ve done so much within their very short period of time in the Music industry and we can only pray to God to continue blessing them with more hits to their Arsenal ????

MAYORKUN

Mayorkun injected Nigerians with his “Eleko” single that was released in 2016 and ever since then, it has been a very smooth ride for the Son of popular Nollywood Actress “Toyin Adewale“.

He has blessed us with many singles such as Che Che, Mama, Love You Tire, Sade, Yawa, Bobo and many others too numerous to mention.

Take a minute and listen to all of his Song and you will agree that Mayorkun is a monster when it comes to dishing out good songs.

REEKADO BANKS

Reekado Banks is a force to reckon with as far as the Nigerian music industry is concerned.

From winning the Rookie of the Year to winning the Next Rate Award at the prestigious Headies Award, Reekado Banks brand has stood the test of time firmly and will continue to wax stronger.

He floored former YBNL frontman Lil Kesh & then G-worldwide act Kiss Daniel to win both Awards years back. Reeky Tomtom as he’s called by friends is nothing but a Bundle of Talents.

He has blessed us with Songs like Ladies & Gentlemen, Oluwa Ni, Easy, Katapot, Chop Am, Pull Up, Biggy Man, Problem, Standard and many other jams too numerous to mentioned.

Reekado Banks has permanently cemented his name in the heart of many music lovers in Nigeria and will sure continue to stay relevant in many more years to come.

—-

Judging by the Quality of their Songs from way back and currently ????

Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

We want to know.

Drop your comments


Share this post with your Friends on

 



Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

Everton Launch Big Bid For Barcelona Star, Mina

“What I Will Do With The Abacha Loot” – Comedian, Alibaba Makes Proposal To FG

Nawa o! Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death Over N200 Gift

Adekunle Gold’s Sister Burst Into Tears After Seeing Brother On Boards In London (Video)

Abacha Loot: Reps To Probe Recovery From 1998 To Date

President Buhari Is A Living Legend With A Record Performance – MURIC

New ATM Scam Fraudsters Use That Can Put You In Serious Trouble

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More