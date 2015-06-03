Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?





Do we really need to write a long Story/Epistle to introduce these 2 Super Talented singers to you? Hell No!! ????????

One belong to the ever energetic DMW gang and the other belongs to the Mavin powerhouse ????

This 2 youngsters are super Talented and they have been so Fantastic all year round. They’ve made Nigerians proud on countless occasions.

They have killed several shows home and abroad effortlessly. Music wise, they’ve dropped bangers upon bangers without any sign of slowing down anytime soon.

They’ve done so much within their very short period of time in the Music industry and we can only pray to God to continue blessing them with more hits to their Arsenal ????

MAYORKUN

Mayorkun injected Nigerians with his “Eleko” single that was released in 2016 and ever since then, it has been a very smooth ride for the Son of popular Nollywood Actress “Toyin Adewale“.

He has blessed us with many singles such as Che Che, Mama, Love You Tire, Sade, Yawa, Bobo and many others too numerous to mention.

Take a minute and listen to all of his Song and you will agree that Mayorkun is a monster when it comes to dishing out good songs.

REEKADO BANKS

Reekado Banks is a force to reckon with as far as the Nigerian music industry is concerned.

From winning the Rookie of the Year to winning the Next Rate Award at the prestigious Headies Award, Reekado Banks brand has stood the test of time firmly and will continue to wax stronger.

He floored former YBNL frontman Lil Kesh & then G-worldwide act Kiss Daniel to win both Awards years back. Reeky Tomtom as he’s called by friends is nothing but a Bundle of Talents.

He has blessed us with Songs like Ladies & Gentlemen, Oluwa Ni, Easy, Katapot, Chop Am, Pull Up, Biggy Man, Problem, Standard and many other jams too numerous to mentioned.

Reekado Banks has permanently cemented his name in the heart of many music lovers in Nigeria and will sure continue to stay relevant in many more years to come.

Judging by the Quality of their Songs from way back and currently ????

Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

