[Music] Bibitayo – Carry Your Load + I Give You Glory

[Music] Bibitayo – Carry Your Load + I Give You Gloryby Bose Ajayi 05/07/2018 21:58:00 0 comments 1 Views
Posted by NL Talkative on July 6, 2018 under Music 0
Bibitayo drops it like it’s hot ????????
Gospel songs has never sound better as Bibitayo just set a new standard ????
He dropped 2 amazing singles titled “Carry Your Load” and “I Give You Glory” and they are just too dope.
Now, you all can glorify the Almighty God in style while you wiggle your waist to these melodious singles. Enjoy!!
Listen & Download “Bibitayo – Carry Your Load” below:-
DOWNLOAD MP3
Listen & Download “Bibitayo – I Give You Glory” below:-
DOWNLOAD MP3
What do you think about these songs?
We want to hear from you all.
Drop your comments
