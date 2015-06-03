[Music] Bibitayo – Carry Your Load + I Give You Glory

Posted by NL Talkative on July 6, 2018 under Music 0

Bibitayo drops it like it’s hot ????????

Gospel songs has never sound better as Bibitayo just set a new standard ????

He dropped 2 amazing singles titled “Carry Your Load” and “I Give You Glory” and they are just too dope.

Now, you all can glorify the Almighty God in style while you wiggle your waist to these melodious singles. Enjoy!!

Listen & Download “Bibitayo – Carry Your Load” below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

Listen & Download “Bibitayo – I Give You Glory” below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

