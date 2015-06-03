[Music] Wise Latino – Hustling Things

Posted by OG DEJI on July 6, 2018 under Music 0

Gift.A.MondaY, Stage Name, Wise Latino is an inspiratioal and sensational rapper who hail’ s From Ahoada east local government area Rivers state, He Was born,raised,and base in Port Harcourt where he recorded his latest single titled “Hustling Things“. Produced by BeatbyMZ.

Hustling things written and composed by Wise Latino is an encouraging song that tells about what he encountered in the street during his hustling days but his supplication to God is to make in the music industry, God bless his hustle.

Listen & Download "Wise Latino – Hustling Things" below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

