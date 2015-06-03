[Music] K-6ix – Gimme Love

Posted by NL Talkative on July 6, 2018 under Music 0

Ezekiel Kelechi popularly known as K-6ix is an afro pop Singer and also a song writer.

“Gimme Love” is his first song for this year and it was produced by Badmanbeats. Check it out & Enjoy!!!

Listen & Download “K-6ix – Gimme Love” below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

Want Latest Nigerian Songs? Click HERE

Share this post with your Friends on