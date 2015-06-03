Latest News

Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

05/07/2018 20:08:00
Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can’t Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018 20:18:00
[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018 20:35:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Mohamed Mansour

Alami Lazraq

Jim Ovia

Naguib Sawiris

Cyril Ramaphosa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Temitope Joshua

Chris Okotie

[Video] Danny S – Ege (Dribble)

05/07/2018 21:26:00

All the Way from Iju, Emerging Back-To-Back Hit Genius & Native of Ekiti State, Ojo Daniel Olaborode, Danny S is never out of Surprises as He finally Unveils the Official Music Video to His 2018 Viral Shaku Shaku Dance Anthem titled “Ege (Dribble)“.

The 23 year-old Singer & Songwriter who drew the attention of YBNL’s CEO, Olamide earlier this year makes a bold Come back Shorty after His Japaa song featuring Shogo with Music Video to Ege.

The Video features Cameos from Nollywood’s Ijebu, YBNL’s Dj Enimoney, Sho Mo Age Mi crooner, Jigan, Yomi SARS, Ortega, Ogagun SK amongst Other Celebrities.

The Crisp Outdoor Visuals to the Shocker Producer Hit Banger, “Ege (Dribble)” Was Shot in Fagba & Iju Ishaga Areas of Lagos State and was directed by the Industry’s Finest, Unlimited L.A.

Watch & Download “Danny S – Ege (Dribble)” below:-

[embedded content]

