[Music] HMB x Kentee x Chuvano – Our Eba

Posted by OG DEJI on July 6, 2018

H Money Business Entertainment (HMB) recruits the services of raving Nigerian acts; Kentee & Chuvano for new single titled Our Eba.

The new masterpiece was produced by Ozbeat, mixed & mastered by Indomix.

Listen & Download “HMB x Kentee x Chuvano – Our Eba” below:-

