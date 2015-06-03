[EP] Top Ten Songs By Hashtag Entertainment

[EP] Top Ten Songs By Hashtag Entertainmentby Bose Ajayi 05/07/2018 20:52:00 0 comments 1 Views
Posted by Mcadioh on July 6, 2018 under Music 0
Some of the hottest new music artistes in Nigeria have been selected and the best ten (10) have been compiled for your listening pleasure, with three additional bonus tracks.
These are some of the artistes that are making waves underground and set to take over from the likes of Wizkid, Davido and Tiwa Savage.
Hashtag Entertainment is an entertainment solutions and entertainment consultancy company set up in Lagos Nigeria, with its bases in London UK, and New York, USA.
Below is the full list of the artistes and songs on the Top Ten EP:-
1. OG – Dunno
DOWNLOAD MP3
2. Naya Akanji – Black Boy
DOWNLOAD MP3
3. Ikool – Give It 2 Me
DOWNLOAD MP3
4.Enuf Skillz – Talo Gbona Tomi
DOWNLOAD MP3
5. Kaytown Ft. Naya Akanji – Drama Remix
DOWNLOAD MP3
6. DJ Donne Ft. OG – Abula
DOWNLOAD MP3
7. Rano Whale Ft. Enuf Skillz – Opoleti 2.0
DOWNLOAD MP3
8. Ikool – Baby Oku
DOWNLOAD MP3
9. OG – How Far
DOWNLOAD MP3
10. Naya Akanji – Adekunle
DOWNLOAD MP3
Bonus Tracks
11. Enuf Skillz – Dara
DOWNLOAD MP3
12. Mr Charis – Yawa
DOWNLOAD MP3
13. Rano Whale Ft. Enuf Skillz – Gbadun Arawa
DOWNLOAD MP3
What do you think about this EP?
We want to hear from you all.
Drop your comments
Want Latest Nigerian Songs? Click HERE
Connect with “Hashtag Entertainment” on Social Media
Instagram ⇒ @hashtagmaffia
Share this post with your Friends on
Click Here to Comment on this Article