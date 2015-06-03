[EP] Top Ten Songs By Hashtag Entertainment

Posted by Mcadioh on July 6, 2018 under Music 0

Some of the hottest new music artistes in Nigeria have been selected and the best ten (10) have been compiled for your listening pleasure, with three additional bonus tracks.

These are some of the artistes that are making waves underground and set to take over from the likes of Wizkid, Davido and Tiwa Savage.

Hashtag Entertainment is an entertainment solutions and entertainment consultancy company set up in Lagos Nigeria, with its bases in London UK, and New York, USA.

Below is the full list of the artistes and songs on the Top Ten EP:-

1. OG – Dunno

2. Naya Akanji – Black Boy

3. Ikool – Give It 2 Me

4.Enuf Skillz – Talo Gbona Tomi

5. Kaytown Ft. Naya Akanji – Drama Remix

6. DJ Donne Ft. OG – Abula

7. Rano Whale Ft. Enuf Skillz – Opoleti 2.0

8. Ikool – Baby Oku

9. OG – How Far

10. Naya Akanji – Adekunle

Bonus Tracks

11. Enuf Skillz – Dara

12. Mr Charis – Yawa

13. Rano Whale Ft. Enuf Skillz – Gbadun Arawa

